Indian Cricket Team mourns the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan
- Several eminent figures of the cricket fraternity, including Sachin and Kohli offered their heartfelt condolences.
- The horrifying news of his demise was shared by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar in the early hours of Wednesday via Twitter.
The Cricket fraternity expressed its sadness and shock at the sudden passing away of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan at the age of 53 on 29th April 2020 in Mumbai. The horrifying news of his demise was shared by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar in the early hours of Wednesday via Twitter. He was admitted to the ICU ward of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday for treatment of colon infection.
Cricketers (current and former) including Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Shami, Virender Sehwag, Mayank Agarwal, Anil Kumble, Mohammad Kaif, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin posted their heartfelt condolences on different social media platforms. Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle and Isa Guha also posted an emotional tribute for Irrfan Khan.
Some of Irrfan Khan's famous works include Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool and Haider. Apart from that he also worked in Hollywood films such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Life of Pi, Godzilla, Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World.
He won India's National Film Award for his leading role in a biopic about an Indian athlete becoming a bandit, Paan Singh Tomar. He also won a Bafta for a British-Indian film named The Warrior, which was directed by Asif Kapadia.
Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter,
“Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones,” he said.
Virat Kohli also offered his condolences
Indian captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to offer his heartfelt condolences.
“Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone’s heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul,” Kohli tweeted.
Current BJP MP and former India cricketer, Gautam Gambhir expressed his condolences as well.
“There are actors who have the ability to move you with every performance, irrespective of role or medium! Irrfan Khan was one of those rare gems! Indispensable. He went too soon! RIP," Gambhir wrote on Twitter.
Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to express his sadness at the actor's untimely demise.
“Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” Raina said.