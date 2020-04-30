Indian cricket team mourns the death of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor
- Several eminent figures of the cricket fraternity, including Kohli and Ganguly , offered their heartfelt condolences.
- The sad demise of Rishi Kapoor comes just a day after actor Irrfan Khan, 53, passed away in Mumbai yesterday.
The cricket fraternity expressed its sadness and shock at the sudden passing away of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor at the age of 67 after battling leukaemia for two years. The veteran actor was admitted to HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on April 29.
Soon after the sad news broke, emotional tributes poured in from all quarters of the Indian cricket fraternity. The sad demise of Rishi Kapoor comes just a day after Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 in Mumbai yesterday, sending shock waves among his fans in the Indian cricket circles.
Former and current cricketers, including Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mandeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble posted their heartfelt condolences on Twitter as well as Instagram.
Rishi Kapoor's acting journey started with a blockbuster hit Mera Naam Joker. Since then he has been a heartthrob for all age groups and made people fall in love with movies like Rafoo Chakkar (1975), Laila Majnu (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Karz (1980), Saagar (1985), Chandni (1989), Bol Radha Bol (1992) and Damini (1993).
He showed time and again that age was just a number. Movies like Namaste London (2007), Delhi-6 (2009), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Kapoor & Sons (2016), 102 Not Out (2018) and Mulk (2018) were some of his hits in the modern era.
Current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote:
"One life .. live to the fullest and happiest .. nothing else matters .. just a reminder . Will miss u both."
Indian skipper Virat Kohli also expressed his condolences:
“This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It’s hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace.”
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also expressed his sadness through a tweet:
“Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul.”
Former India captain and coach, Anil Kumble also expressed his sadness through a Twitter post.
“#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”