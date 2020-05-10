Indian cricket team players convey heartfelt Mother's Day wishes

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with his mother

The players of the Indian cricket team and other members of the Indian cricketing fraternity conveyed emotional tributes and wishes on the occasion of Mother's Day today. Cricketers, past and present, sent in their heartfelt wishes on different social media platforms.

The list included Indian captain Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya, among many others. The women's cricket team, as well as various IPL franchises, also joined in to convey their wishes.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

"You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me."

Tendulkar's fellow opener Virender Sehwag also took to social networking sites to convey his feelings on Mother's Day:

"A mother's love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi. Every day is #MothersDay."

Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted a picture with his mom on Instagram, stating:

"When u get up in the morning on Mother’s Day and instead of sitting on your toilet seat you sit on her lap and she loves that (emoji for fart) of yours! Love you mommy, my best friend my pillar of strength. wishing all of you a very happy Mother’s Day!"

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also won everyone's hearts by posting pictures of his mother as well his wife, wishing both of them a happy Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's Day ❤️ Love you maa, love you Aesha."

The Indian cricket team's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote:

"No love in the world is greater than the Mother's love..!!"

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also posted a photo with his mother, with a beautiful caption.

"Maa | आई - The person who loves us tirelessly and unconditionally. Happy #MothersDay to all the women doing heroic work of inspiring through parenting and teaching. To her and to all mothers: thank you for your love & guidance."

Ashwin wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and my wife @prithinarayanan , after seeing the wifey with my kids I have come to realise how my mom feels about me a step better than before. Forever giving and forgiving are the building blocks of a mother and I wish only positivity to all the wonderful mothers out there. #happymothersday"

The women's cricket team players also conveyed their Mother's Day wishes through different online platforms.

IPL teams join Indian cricket team players in wishing everyone a happy Mother's Day

A sweet message from our 🦁s for their mothers! ♥️



