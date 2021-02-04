Indian cricket team's biggest opponent is complaceny, not England

Back in December 2020, the Indian cricket team found itself in extreme strife, having been skittled out for their lowest total in Test cricket history at Adelaide. Additionally, Virat Kohli – the Indian skipper who had endured the ignominy of the defeat, was set to depart on paternity leave, meaning that the tourists found themselves at a crossroad, with more questions than answers.

However, over the next couple of fortnights, the Indian cricket team conjured a stirring comeback – one that eventually culminated with them breaching the Gabba, which incidentally, hadn’t seen Australia lose a Test since 1988.

Thus, rather unsurprisingly, following the crescendo of their achievements Down Under, a lot of optimism has surrounded the Indian cricket team as they prime themselves to welcome England. Though the Three Lions emerged victorious in their most recent sub-continental assignment (against Sri Lanka), the visitors’ dubious previous record has firmly cast the Indian cricket team as the favourites.

Furthermore, plenty of players that missed parts or the entirety of that historic triumph, are set to return to the fold, thereby adding to the strength of an already skillful and gritty outfit.

Indian cricket team has a near full-strength squad against England

To put things into perspective, Virat Kohli (played only 1 Test), Rohit Sharma (played only 2 games), Jasprit Bumrah & Ravichandran Ashwin (missed the final match) and of course, Ishant Sharma (failed to get on a plane to Australia) are all expected to spearhead the hosts’ charge as they prepare for a potential Three Lions assault.

Consequently, owing to the enormous pedigree each brings to the fore, England might just look at the rubber with slight trepidation. Not just because the likes of Ashwin, Bumrah, Ishant, Kohli and Rohit are proven match-winners, but also because England were trounced the last time they were on these shores for a Test series.

Having said that though, there is a slight precedent that the Indian cricket team might have to guard against. In fact, it is a facet that could ultimately prove to be the decisive tilting scale. And, that spells the same as complacency.

Understandably, the Indian cricket team would begin the series bristling with confidence. However, it is incredibly important that they don’t let that turn into complacency, for that could have drastic consequences.

To put things into context, back in November 2012, when England rocked up on Indian shores, the Indian cricket team were longing for revenge, especially after the former had thumped them 4-0 in England, just a year earlier.

To that end, the Indian cricket team began the series like an outfit possessed, marching to a commanding 9-wicket victory, which under normal circumstances, would’ve knocked the wind out of any visiting team’s sails.

Sir Alastair Cook was sensational against India in 2012-13

Yet, at that juncture, England, in contrast to common cricketing belief, were the ones to buckle down, whereas the Indian cricket team, instead of driving home the advantage, handed the visitors the initiative.

Post the victory at Ahmedabad, the Indian cricket team opted to field a three-pronged spin attack, consisting Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha and Ravichandran Ashwin – something that primarily boiled down to England’s inability to handle spin in the opening fixture.

However, among all of that, the Indian cricket team perhaps underestimated the English batsmen’s ability to counter that particular threat. And, when they did, the Indian cricket team found itself bereft of ideas and without a fail-safe option.

More worryingly though, in between the 1st and the 2nd Test, there was such confidence (bordering on brashness perhaps) that England couldn’t battle spin, even if their life depended on it. Subsequently, the intensity dropped and despite there being warning signs at Ahmedabad, when the Three Lions posted a 400-plus second innings total, the Indian cricket team wilted when push came to shove.

Sir Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen were at the forefront, with the latter playing arguably the greatest innings a visiting batsman has played in India. On the bowling front, Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar made the Indian cricket team batting line-up fold like the proverbial pack of cards – something that the hosts just didn’t envision. And, obviously, didn’t prepare for, as well.

In fact, that trend continued over the next two Tests as the English, despite having all the odds stacked against them, managed to emerge from the rubble with a 2-1 series victory.

A few years later, in February 2017, Australia repeated the dose when they pummeled the Indian cricket team into submission at Pune in the 1st Test of a four-game series. During that game, the Indians just didn’t seem to envisage that the Aussies, led by a certain Steve Smith, could control the encounter.

Steve Smith made India pay in the 2017-18 series

Ultimately, the then Australian skipper stitched together a sumptuous hundred, with Steve O’Keefe wreaking havoc on the dustbowl that was on offer at the MCA Stadium. Though the Indian cricket team recovered and came back to win the rubber 2-1, it was another example of how complacency can often be their biggest enemy, especially when playing in home conditions.

Contextually speaking, there aren’t many teams in the current era that aren’t comfortable at home. India though, have been nigh on invincible since their last Test series defeat, which incidentally was against England in 2012-13.

A major part of that, unsurprisingly, has hinged on how the Indian cricket team has adhered to the basics and has played the situation of the match, rather than thinking too far ahead.

In fact, it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that the defeats to Australia and England have shaped that bit of thinking, for those reverse remain two of the darker days in Indian cricket, over the past decade.

However, against an England side that is brimming with talent, one reckons that that particular aspect might be tested to the hilt. As far as comparisons are concerned, Joe Root isn’t too far off Virat Kohli in the batting department, whereas in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes’ skill-set is perhaps unrivalled.

Ben Stokes has a massive role to play against the Indian cricket team

Additionally, Jos Buttler, at least in the opening Test, can play a Rishabh Pant-esque role lower down the order, while Ollie Pope has generated as much hype as Shubman Gill, since making his debut against India in 2018.

Though the Three Lions seem considerably weaker in the spin-bowling department, owing to the inexperience of Dom Bess and Jack Leach, they have enough quality fast-bowling resources to offset it. Whether the latter can manage it for an entire series remains a quandary but that endeavor could bear fruit, if the Indian cricket team isn’t careful.

Moreover, it is imperative that the Indian cricket team resists the temptation to get too funky with their team selections. A major component of Virat Kohli’s tenure as captain has been his propensity to chop and change at the drop of the hat. Though that has worked at times, it always seems a recipe that could lead to impending doom.

Virat Kohli's captaincy and selection will again be under the scanner

Thus, much like the 2012-13 series, there are signs that the current English side, under the tutelage of Joe Root, has the potential to ruffle a few feathers and drag the Indian cricket team into uncomfortable positions.

While a few of the contemporaries might not compare to Messrs. Alastair Cook, Graeme Swann and the mercurial Kevin Pietersen, they might have the hunger to leave an imprint on the international circuit. And, as modern-day English cricketers would testify, an Indian conquest perhaps represents the final frontier too.

In short, it points towards the Three Lions entering a prospective rip-roaring contest with the bit between their teeth, considering they recently outwitted Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

Yet, there also exists a theory that England might be rendered helpless if the Indian cricket team fires on all cylinders, for when that happens, an opposition rarely has a repost.

However, that is also the element that could define the outcome of the rubber. Years ago, the Indian cricket team failed to take the aforementioned into account and suffered incredibly. And, perhaps, as far as that narrative is concerned, it is time to prove that the 2012-13 tour was only an aberration.

More poetically though, just a month or so ago, the Indian cricket team found itself at the other end of the spectrum, wherein the Australians were buoyant of a 4-0 whitewash and subsequently, dug their own graves. Now, the onus has shifted onto the Men In Blue to not be dealt their own medicine.

After all, centuries ago, when David was asked to confront the seemingly indomitable Goliath, he thrived on the latter’s smugness, before emerging from the rubble unscathed. And, for those still guessing, England are firmly the David in the contest against the Indian cricket team.

Ironically, in a tussle that pits cricketers of the ilk of Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Joe Root, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad against the Indian cricket team, complacency could morph into India’s greatest opponent. Cricket really is a funny game, isn’t it?