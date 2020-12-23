Indian skipper Virat Kohli ends 2020 at 7th place in ICC T20I Rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the updated T20I rankings following the final match between New Zealand and Pakistan. Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli gained one spot to end the year in seventh place.

KL Rahul was the only other Indian batsman to finish in the Top 10.

Dawid Malan ended 2020 as the number one T20I batsman in the world. Babar Azam followed him at number two, while Rahul attained the third spot.

Aaron Finch and Rassie van der Dussen completed the Top 5. Virat Kohli was at the eighth position before the NZ v PAK series.

However, the sixth-placed Colin Munro dropped two spots to allow Kohli to get higher. Glenn Maxwell also gained one place because of Munro's slip.

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert stormed into the Top 10 after a stellar outing against Pakistan. He jumped 24 spots to end 2020 at the ninth position in the rankings.

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai edged Eoin Morgan and Evin Lewis to end the year in 10th place.

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma the top three Indian batsmen in T20Is this year

16 batsmen ended 2020 with over 600 rating points in the ICC T20I Rankings. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul were the three Indian cricket team members to achieve this feat.

Rahul has 816 rating points at the moment. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli ended the season with 697 points. The only other Indian batsman present in the Top 15 - Rohit Sharma - has 623 rating points.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma did not play in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan settled at the 20th position on the T20I charts. Shreyas Iyer (61st) and Manish Pandey (66th) were the only other Indian batsmen to finish in the Top 100.