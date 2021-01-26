Indian cricket team stars extend wishes to fans on 72nd Republic Day

India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. Like every year, many Indian cricket team stars took to social media to wish the fans and their loved ones on the special occasion of January 26.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led the wishes on Twitter and Instagram respectively. Several former Indian cricket team players, including Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, and Irfan Pathan, also extended their wishes.

Ajinkya Rahane shares Indian cricket team's recent photo to celebrate 72nd Republic Day

While most Indian cricket team players sent out the wishes via a social media message, Ajinkya Rahane preferred to post a photograph from the side's recent Test series win against Australia.

Even Yuzvendra Chahal created a unique video with his wife Dhanashree Verma to wish the fans. Here are the top wishes from the Indian cricketers.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ncsFrN66tG — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 26, 2021

The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind 🇮🇳. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2021

Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan Hamara... Nothing comes close to the feeling of representing India! Happy 72nd Republic Day to all of you. #RepublicDayIndia 🇮🇳 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 26, 2021

Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light.



सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

उम्मीद करता हूं जिन महान सिद्धांतों पर हमारे देश की नींव रखी गई है, वे हमें हमेशा प्रेरित करते रहें। — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2021

On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, saluting every Indian who has strived to make our nation even better. Let us all be each other’s strength in these trying times 🙌 #HappyRepublicDay2021

Love & light forever #JaiHind🙏🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 26, 2021

Happy Republic Day!

Let's all be proud of our country, its history and heritage. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#RepublicDay2021 #VandeMataram — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 26, 2021

The Indian cricket team will play its first home series of 2021 soon

Indian cricketers have returned home after their grueling Test series against Australia. Following a few days' rest, the team will soon take the field to play four Tests against England. Virat Kohli and co. are set to begin their quarantine period shortly.

India starts as the favorite to win the ICC World Test Championship series versus England. The Indian cricket team is yet to lose a match at home in this tournament.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI has allotted the four Tests to two venues only. Chennai will host the first two Tests behind closed doors.

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian cricket team against Joe Root's England

Next, the two teams will lock horns at the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The third Test will be a Day/Night affair, while the fourth Test will be a red-ball game.

Ahmedabad will also play host to the five T20Is between India and England. Lastly, the two teams will face off in three ODIs at Pune's MCA Stadium.