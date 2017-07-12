Indian cricket is the top priority, individuals do not matter, says Ravi Shastri

He also spoke about Virat Kohli and the current Indian team.

Another tenure for Shastri

What’s the story?

After the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the Indian head coach, the flamboyant former all-rounder has made a statement which should put all the speculations surrounding his stormy relationship with former Indian captain and the CAC member Sourav Ganguly to rest.

“There will be arguments, but we need to look at the bigger picture. He (Ganguly) asked some very good questions during my interview. We need to move on. Individuals don’t matter, and we should all work in the best interest of Indian cricket. It should take the centre-stage,” Shastri said in an interview to India Today.

The details

Shastri who enjoys great rapport with captain Virat Kohli said that his aim is to guide the Indian team to unprecedented success and that along with the captain they have to chalk out plans which will be the best for Indian cricket.

He also said that he believes that Kohli has not yet reached his peak and that he can reach another level in the next 7 to 8 years and the current Indian team has all the potential to be the best ever team to have played for the country across all formats.

Shastri also said that the current set of bowlers give him the belief that the team can taste success even in overseas conditions.

Along with Shastri, Zaheer Khan was appointed the bowling coach and Rahul Dravid was roped in as the batting consultant for overseas tours.

Talking about his working relationship with Zaheer and Dravid, he said that he has always valued their inputs and it would be great working with them.

In case you didn’t know...

Ravi Shastri was at loggerheads with Ganguly when he was not given the job last year and Anil Kumble was appointed the coach.

There was a heated exchange of words between the two former captains and hence Shastri clearing the air about the aforementioned ruptured relationship is a good step to begin his tenure.

What's next?

India's first assignment under Shastri, Zaheer, and Dravid will be the tour to Sri Lanka which starts on July 26.

Author's Take

Ravi Shastri was always the favourite to take over the job as he shared a superb relationship with not only the captain but also with the team.

The addition of Zaheer Khan comes as a welcome move since there is no denying the fact that the former fast bowler has a brilliant analytical brain and is well respected within the team.