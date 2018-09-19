Indian cricketers to open in 100 or more ODIs

Sachin has been one of India's best openers of all-time

In the decades of ODI cricket, India has produced a lot of cricketers. Among them, 74 cricketers have opened the innings for India in at least one innings.

However, there have only been six cricketers who have opened the innings for India 100 or more instances.

Today, let us know about the only six cricketers who have opened in ODIs for India in 100 or more innings:

#6 Rohit Sharma (100 matches)

In his 100 matches, Sharma has amassed 4804 runs, at an excellent average of 53.97 and a strike rate of 91.34

The 31-year-old Rohit Sharma is the newest entry to the club of cricketers who have opened the innings for India in 100 or more instances. He completed his 100 ODI innings as an opener in the Asia Cup, versus Hong Kong.

In his 100 matches, Sharma has amassed 4804 runs, at an excellent average of 53.97 and a strike rate of 91.34. During these matches, he has scored 16 centuries and 22 half-centuries among which 13 centuries and 21 half-centuries have come in won matches. Moreover, he has also remained not out in 10 out of his 100 matches, once in every ten matches.

Rohit Sharma is also the only ODI cricketer to score three double centuries in ODIs, which would be difficult for any cricketer to break in the future. In terms of runs scored as an opener, he is just behind Sachin, Ganguly, and Sehwag.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan (106 matches)

Shikhar Dhawan has played 106 ODI matches as an opener for India

Rohit's opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan has played 106 ODI matches as an opener for India. In these matches, he has scored 4608 runs at a fine average of 46.54 and a strike rate of 94.17. 11 out of his 14 centuries and 19 out of his 25 half-centuries have played a vital role in India's victories.

Dhawan often called as 'Gabbar' has remained not out in six out of his 106 ODIs and comes fifth in the list of most runs as an opener for India.

Although Dhawan hasn't performed to his potential in the longest format of the game, he has been a valuable asset for India in ODI matches. The pair of Rohit and Dhawan has directed India to several memorable wins in ODIs.

