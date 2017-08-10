Indian opener Abhinav Mukund slams racism in emotional message on Twitter

Abhinav Mukund has played seven Test matches for India

Without a doubt, racism is one of the biggest enemies of mankind and many believe that sport is a concept where racism cannot enter. But, unfortunately, there were several instances when the sportspersons became victim to it. Over the years, we have seen a lot of athletes across the world coming out and condemning it.

Indian opener Abhinav Mukund became the latest one to join the list as he posted an emotional message on Twitter expressing his displeasure over few racial attacks. He said, "fair isn't the only lovely or handsome" and also expressed his desire to change the mindset of the people towards it.

This is an issue I have wanted to address for a while now. Finally got the chance to put it down [1/2] — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 9, 2017

I hope this can result in a change in our mindsets ! #Fairisnttheonlyhandsome [2/2] — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 9, 2017

He later sent out a message that stated, "I have been playing cricket since the age of 10 and I have gradually climbed up the ladder to where I am right now. It is an honour to get the chance to represent the country at the highest level. I am writing today not to garner sympathy or attention but...with the hope to change the mindset of people on an issue I feel strongly about."

He also mentioned what all he went through in his life and admitted that people's obsession with his skin colour has been a mystery for him.

"I have been travelling a lot within and outside our country since I was 15. Ever since I was young, people's obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. Anyone who follows cricket would understand the obvious. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades. It is simply because I love what I do and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoor. I come from Chennai, probably one of the hottest places in our country and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground," he added.

This led to a lot of confusion on social media whether Mukund was reacting to a racial insult directed at him on social media or by a team India member. He later clarified that his message has no connection with his Indian teammates and it is directed at the people who have been hurling racial abuses and making derogatory remarks about the tone of his skin.

Guys please don't turn this into something else,it has absolutely no connection to anyone in the team. It is mainly targeted at people 1/2 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 10, 2017

Who have been posting abuses about colour and saying absolutely derogatory things about the tone of my skin. That s all ! — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 10, 2017

Please don't turn this into something political,I just wanted to make a positive statement hoping to make a change. That s all. — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 10, 2017

Mukund is a part of the Indian team that is currently in Sri Lanka playing a three-match series.

After being included in the squad as a third opener, Mukund was dropped from the playing XI for the second Test in spite of scoring a solid 81 in the first Test just to accommodate the fourth-choice opener Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a match-winning 190 in the first innings in Galle.

Racism is one of the biggest enemies of humanity. It is sad to see a lot of people, not only sportspersons, being victims of racism.