Abhinav Mukund praises the Indian dressing room's atmosphere

The Tamil Nadu opener is playing only the sixth Test match of his career.

by Pranjal Mech News 28 Jul 2017, 21:37 IST

Mukund impressed with his knock of 81 during India's second innings on Friday

What's the story?

Abhinav Mukund said that he felt welcomed in the Indian dressing room despite being a newcomer in the squad, adding that playing with the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the junior level has made his life a lot easier in his latest comeback to the senior side.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was speaking to the media after his knock of 81 in the second innings of the Galle Test that helped the visitors stretch their lead to 498 heading into the fourth day's play.

“The support staff and the senior players have made my stay quite comfortable,” Mukund said. “People who are coming into the squad feel really comfortable hanging out.

“I played a lot with Virat [Kohli] and [Ravindra] Jadeja and all of these guys at the junior level. I think the culture is as such that it is relaxed in the dressing room. It is a good environment where people want to perform, people want to raise their standards. We are constantly talking about how we are No.1 and we want to be the best in the world. When you want to be part of the No.1 side, you have to raise your game on your own,” he added.

In case you didn't know...

Despite playing more than 100 first-class games at the domestic level, Mukund has found chances hard to come by at the senior level with his international career restricted to just 6 Test matches prior to the Galle Test.

The opportunity against Sri Lanka came as a slice of fortune after KL Rahul and Murali Vijay were forced out due to injury and though he failed to make an impact in the first innings, he made amends second time around with a brilliant knock of 81 that helped cement India's position of strength.

The details

The Indian cricket team are currently No. 1 in the world and Mukund knows that he may well have to make way for either Vijay or Rahul once the regular openers are back to full fitness.

With the competition for places for the opener's slot as fierce as ever, the Tamil Nadu skipper said that he is focussed on doing his best for the team and let the selectors and the team management take the call on the playing eleven.

Despite not being a regular in the squad, Mukund said that he is feeling well at home within the dressing room and the fact that he has played with many of the players in the squad at junior level has helped him settle down.

While the spat between Anil Kumble and Kohli during the former's reign as head coach of the side had led to reports that the dressing room atmosphere was not as cheerful as it seemed on the outside with results in their favour on the field, Mukund refuted such claims. He said that he has always felt relaxed and is enjoying his game at the moment.

What's next?

With a lead of 498 and seven wickets in hand, India are very much on top and on their way to taking a 1-0 lead against the hosts in the 3-match Test series. More so given that Virat Kohli is looking in fine touch and on his way to yet another Test century.

It will be very surprising if Sri Lanka manage to escape defeat at Galle on a pitch that is expected to assist the spinners a lot in the last two match days.

Author's take

Despite his impressive knock of 81 in the second innings on Friday, Mukund knows that he might well have to make way when the regular Indian openers are back in the fray.

But the 27-year-old has shown good resolve after his failure in the first innings and as someone who has made known his willingness to fight hard for his spot in the team, good things certainly await the left hander in the future.