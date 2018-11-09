5 Indian players for whom 2019 World Cup could be the last one

Lav Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 556 // 09 Nov 2018, 13:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian team is currently ranked number two in ODIs only behind England who are coincidently the host of the 2019 cricket World Cup. India is being considered as one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Playing a World Cup is every cricketer's dream and from the current team, many players like Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal will be playing their first one.

Experience counts in the World Cup as there is no room of any mistakes, one mistake and it can be the end to a World Cup dream. Senior players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan have already played at least one World Cup. For Dhoni, this will be the fourth as he was part of the 2007, 2011 and 2015 editions.

Rohit and Shikhar were part of just 2015 World Cup. Virat and Dhoni are the only two members in the current squad who were part of the victorious 2011 World Cup team.

For many players, this might be their last edition as they might not be able to continue their form or be able to stay fit till the next to next World Cup in 2023 that India will be hosting.

Let us look at the Indian players for whom this could be the last World Cup.

#1 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni already has been a part of three World Cup. He captained India in 2011 and 2015 World Cup.

He has been a great player for Indian Cricket. Under his captaincy, Indian won all the three ICC Trophies - the World T20 in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2009. He has been one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the shorter format. He is most likely to be a part of the Indian ODI team till the 2019 World Cup and might retire after that. He has already retired from the Tests in 2014, and in T20s he was not a part of the squads for the series named against West Indies and Australia.

It is very likely he won't be a part of the 2020 World T20 squad.

1 / 3 NEXT