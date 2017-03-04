Indian players who missed the most Tests before making a comeback

Abhinav Mukund made a comeback to the Indian Test team, replacing the injured Murali Vijay in the second Test at Bengaluru.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 11:59 IST

He made his debut with a certain Virat Kohli in 2011, but managed to play just four Tests for India after that. Abhinav Mukund, who was part of the Kohli led U-19 team that won the World Cup in 2008, finally managed another appearance, making it to the starting XI for the second Test at Bengaluru against Australia. Making way for him was the injured Murali Vijay, India’s regular opener who sustained a shoulder injury on the eve of the second Test, with Mukund completed a comeback after six long years.

Here are the other Indians who missed out on the most number of Tests before making a comeback:

#5 Arun Lal (40 Tests)

Hailing from a cricketing background and having scored heaps of runs in the domestic circuit, Arun Lal was expected to have a bright future for the Indian team. His debut came a tad late, at 27, but had to wait for a period of four years before adding on to his then four-match Test career.

He returned for the 1987 series against Pakistan, missing out on 40 Tests in between, an Indian record of missing out on the most number of Test matches until then. Yet, he encountered a dip in form in 1988, and a string of single digit scores resulted in his Test career being truncated to just 16 Tests and 13 ODIs.