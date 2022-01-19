Indian Playing XI from Ravichandran Ashwin's last ODI: Where are they now?

Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to the Indian ODI playing XI for the first time since June 30, 2017. The right-arm off-spinner is currently playing against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl.

Many cricket fans may not remember Ashwin taking a three-wicket haul in his previous ODI appearance for India. Playing against West Indies, the off-spinner bagged the wickets of Ashley Nurse, Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins.

However, he did not get a single ODI after that until today. Now that Ashwin is back in the ODI team after more than four years, let's have a look at India's ODI playing XI from that game and where the 11 players are at the moment.

Openers - Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan scored only two runs in that match

Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan for India in that game. Rahane scored 72 runs, while Dhawan managed only two.

Rahane is no longer a part of the Indian ODI team. He played his last ODI in 2018, whereas Dhawan is still an active member of the Indian team and is playing in the ongoing ODI against South Africa.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni (wk)

Virat Kohli led the Indian team in that match against West Indies

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni formed the Indian team's core in that match. Kohli scored 11 runs, while Yuvraj aggregated 39 runs. MS Dhoni top-scored for the team with an unbeaten 78*.

Kohli is a regular member of Team India, but he is no longer the captain. Yuvraj and Dhoni have retired, but they still play in T20 leagues.

All Rounders - Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya did not get a chance to bat in that match, but he scalped two wickets in six overs. Kedar Jadhav blasted a 26-ball 40* and also got a wicket off the only ball he bowled against West Indies that day.

Both all-rounders are not present in the current ODI squad. While Pandya has asked for a break from international cricket to work on his fitness, Jadhav was dropped after the away series against New Zealand in 2020.

Bowlers - Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India played that game with two spinners and as many pacers. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav scalped three wickets each in the spin department. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav led the pace attack, but only Yadav was successful in taking a wicket, which was Evin Lewis'.

Ashwin and Kumar are part of the Indian squad for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. Kuldeep is currently recovering from an injury at the NCA, while Yadav is now only a regular member of the Test squad.

India emerged victorious by 93 runs in Ravichandran Ashwin's last ODI appearance. It will be interesting to see if they can record a win upon Ashwin's return today.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee