Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rues missed opportunities after tri-series final loss against Australia

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 17:32 IST

India lost their last seven wickets for just 29 runs
India lost their last seven wickets for just 29 runs

Despite being in the driver’s seat for the majority of the match, India went onto lose the T20I tri-series final against Australia by 11 runs after losing their last seven wickets for just 29 runs.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rued the missed opportunities and said that they didn’t play well enough in the last few overs of the match.

Chasing a target of 156, the Indian women’s team needed just 41 off the last 35 deliveries, and with Smriti Mandhana and Kaur at the crease, the visitors were well on course for a sensational victory.

However, they fell like a pack of cards in the final stretch of the game to surrender the match to the Australia.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kaur said,

"I think it was a great game and great learning for us. We're getting confidence playing against Australia. Unfortunately, we weren't good enough over the last few overs."

For Australia, it was left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen who proved to be the difference between the two sides. She tied the screws on the Indian batters towards the end of the match and finished with exceptional figures of 5/12.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning heaped praises on Jonassen and also lauded the team for putting up a good all-round show.

"I thought it was a good all round performance from us. We were put to the test by India and I'm pleased we came out on top. Jess Jonassen was outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Jonassen who is currently the No. 1 bowler in ODI cricket was satisfied after proving his worth in the shortest format, especially ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"It was nice to have an impact on the game. I was lucky to come in on the back of some great work by the other girls.”

Earlier in the day, it was Lanning who won the toss and opted to bat. Beth Mooney was the top scorer for the hosts with a well-composed 71 off 54 deliveries.

Rachael Haynes provided the much-needed impetus in the last two overs as she remained unbeaten on 18 from seven deliveries. For India, Mandhana was the top scorer with a knock of 66 off 37 deliveries.

Published 12 Feb 2020, 17:32 IST
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Jess Jonassen T20
