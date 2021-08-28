We like to be in a situation where people start coming at us with doubts: Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli reflected on his team's performance on Day Four of the third Test against England at Headingley. India stormed back into the Test in the second innings by finishing Day Three at 215-2. The tourists whittled the deficit of 354 significantly.

However, it all came crashing down rapidly. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara started Day Four at 45 and 91 respectively. While Pujara could not add to his overnight score, Kohli perished for 55. The middle-order then collapsed quickly.

Ollie Robinson took his second fifer in Tests to complete an innings and 76-run victory. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Virat Kohli said the team hope to enter the fourth Test at the Oval afresh. The 32-year old asserted that India performs the best when their backs are to the wall.

"It's a new day tomorrow and the day after. As I said, if what happens in the one game guarantees you the same the next day, we should have smashed England again, which didn't happen because it's a new game and a new day. We like to be in a situation where people start coming at us with doubts, really start questioning the ability of our team. That is the situation we love best," said Kohli.

We will not be demoralized by this loss: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli stated that the team would not feel demoralized by the defeat. Instead, the right-handed batsman revealed that Team India are keen to rectify the mistakes made in Leeds.

"I can guarantee you one thing we will not be demoralized by this loss. Instead, the guys in the change room are hurt and when they are hurt, they badly want to correct the things that did not go well in this game. That is how we are gonna play in the next two Test matches," said Kohli.

India last won a Test at the Oval back in 1971. Their most recent outing came in 2018 when England beat them in 2018. Virat Kohli's men slid to a 118-run loss despite centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

