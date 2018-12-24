Indian squads for Australia and New Zealand announced

The BCCI have announced a full strength squad for the 3 ODI matches against Australia, and also the 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is against New Zealand.

In the One Day International squad, Kedar Jadhav makes a return after an injury. Hardik Pandya, who injured himself during the Asia Cup held in the UAE this year, also makes a comeback into the ODI squad. The 3 match ODI series against Australia will begin on 12th January and finish on 18th January.

Dinesh Karthik has been named as the backup wicketkeeper for MS Dhoni. Rishabh Pant has been dropped from the ODI squad due to poor performances. The team will be led by Virat Kohli, followed by Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav in the batting department.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will do the all-rounders duty. The fast bowling department comprises of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohammed Shami. The spin department comprises of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The five match ODI series against New Zealand will begin on 23rd January and will finish on 3rd February.

Following the 5 match ODI series against New Zealand, India will take on New Zealand in a 3 match T20I series starting on the 6th of February.

MS Dhoni, who was dropped from the T20I series against West Indies and Australia, makes a return into the T20I squad. In this squad, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have both been named as the backups for Dhoni.

Before the 2019 World Cup, it is a great a chance for Indian team to finalise their strongest playing XI.

India’s ODI squad to tour Australia and New Zealand

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

India’s T20I squad to tour New Zealand

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed.

