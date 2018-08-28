3 Indian stars who might not make it into 2019 World Cup squad

The 2019 World Cup which is scheduled to be held at England and Wales next year in May will feature ten teams. All the participating teams have already started to prepare for the prime event.

After India clinched 2011 World Cup, the hosts Australia lifted the 2015 edition, which was their overall fifth World Cup victory.

India was eliminated in the semi-finals of the event, bursting their dream of owning the trophy for the 3rd time.

They will be highly looking forward to the upcoming edition. With a number of domestic players making their way into the national side, there are various star cricketers who could miss out on the chance of making it to India squad for World Cup 2019.

In the piece, we have identified three of them:

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Once India's foreign tour specialist, Ajinkya Rahane is currently struggling to justify his place in India Cricket Team in either of the formats.

The Mumbai based batsman has scored mere 140 runs including one fifty in the 6 One-day Internationals he played in 2018. Due to which he was axed from India squad for England ODI's.

He has lately failed to score in the Test cricket as well, putting his position in the team under a question mark.

With a lot of newcomers coming forward, Rahane might not feature in India squad for the upcoming World Cup.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

The 29-year-old, Ravindra Jadeja who was India's permanent member for all the formats just a few years back, hasn't played a single ODI for India since July 2017.

During 2018, the left-arm all-rounder has appeared for India in just one match against Afghanistan in the lone Test. Jadeja is accompanying team India in the England tour but hasn't played any match yet.

With the wrist spin duo of Chahal and Kuldeep doing pretty well for India in ODIs, Jadeja can be well dropped from India squad in the 2019 World Cup.

#3 Mohammad Shami

Right arm fast-medium pacer from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Shami also hasn't played an ODI for India so far in 2018.

27 years old, Shami has scalped 91 wickets in 50 One-Day Internationals including 6 four-wicket hauls under the economy of 6. Though owning decent numbers, Shami hasn't been able to produce many good performances in the recent times.

Often hit by injuries and personal issues, Shami could have been handy for India in swinging conditions of England, yet with a lot of youth fast bowlers making their way into the side, he might miss the opportunity to play for India in the World Cup.