Indian team manager submits his report on the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble row

Kapil Malhotra has not mentioned any controversial incidents in his report.

Kohli has been given all clear in the report

What’s the story?

In the ongoing Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli row, the Indian team manager Kapil Malhotra has cleared Virat Kohli in his administrative report in which he has not mentioned any controversial incidents between the coach and the captain during the ICC Champions Trophy.

"Kapil Malhotra has submitted his report. At least there is nothing in the report which suggests that skipper Virat Kohli was ever rude to the coach or mention of any incident which could be termed as a breach of discipline," a BCCI source was as quoted by the PTI.

The Details

As is the norm in the BCCI, the team manager has to submit his report after every home or away series the Indian team plays.

Although, it has been a formality this particular report was important considering the tumultuous relationship between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble which eventually led to Kumble stepping down from his post just after the final.

The BCCI official also made it clear that the report only contained incidents which could have had an effect on the dressing room environment and that there was no mention of any such incidents which in many ways clear captain Virat Kohli of taking sides within the team.

Malhotra is currently with the Indian team in the West Indies where the team is without any head coach.

In case you didn’t know...

The BCCI has also asked reports from Anil Patel, the administrative manager during India’s 13 home Tests that during the season in a bid to understand what went wrong between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble.

What's next?

This report can finally throw some light on what went behind the scenes in the Indian dressing room and what exactly transpired between the coach and the captain.

Also, Virat Kohli who has been put under immense scrutiny by all and sundry all around the country can finally breathe a sigh of relief after this report submitted by the manager.

The CAC is all set to conduct the coaches' interview in Mumbai on July 10 and former Indian manager Ravi Shastri has already emerged as the favourite to come back.

Author's Take

The BCCI should take into account all these different reports before the Cricket Advisory Committee sit down to pick India’s next coach as the feedback from the managers and the players will be paramount in establishing a healthy relationship with the captain.