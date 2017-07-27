Indian Women's Cricket Team felicitated by the Sports Minister in New Delhi

The World Cup runners-up were felicitated by sports minister Vijay Goel.

by Umaima Saeed News 27 Jul 2017, 13:23 IST

What’s the story?

After Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s remarkable journey in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 in England, they have been welcomed back in India with much fanfare.

On Thursday, Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitated the 15 heroines for their journey to the finals, saying their feats will spark a revolution in women’s cricket in the country.

"Our women's cricket team has done exceedingly well and any form of appreciation will be less for them. Despite ending as runners-up, I feel that the women's team has won the finals because they have won the hearts of the entire country," Goel said.

In case you didn’t know

England women beat India women by 9 runs in the final at Lord’s to lift their fourth World Cup trophy, and in the process, destroy India’s best chance to win their maiden World Cup silverware.

However, the journey of the Indian women in the quadrennial event was remarkable. From having to play the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year to reaching the finals of the event was a huge feat.

The heart of the matter

On Wednesday night, the Indian team was given a stirring reception when they returned to Mumbai from London.

At the event, held in the national capital, Goel also said that this performance by the Indian team will also motivate India’s U-17 team that is preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. He further ensured that for the ministry will provide the best facilities to players from every field.

Indian skipper Mithali Raj, who played her fifth and final World Cup this year, thanked the ministry for their appreciation.

Along with Raj, Punam Raut, the second highest run-scorer for India in the tournament, and Harmanpreet Kaur – who guided India to a berth in the semi-final and final, were also present for the felicitation.

Parallels to the past

India’s Olympics heroes – PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik among many others, were felicitated by various state governments on their return to the country from Rio.

Similarly, our Paralympics medal winners were facilitated by Sachin Tendulkar. When our athletes win, we leave no stone unturned to make them feel special.

Author’s Take

A team that was barely recognized in India until a month ago went on to create many records in England.

More than felicitations and media interviews, they need you to remember them and support them in their upcoming fixtures. That is where the challenge of a fan truly lies.