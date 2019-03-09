Indian Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I: India suffer whitewash after a thrilling 1 run loss

Indian women lost the 3rd T20I by just one run at Guwahati on Saturday. Indian spinners choked England batsmen and restricted them to a modest total and despite Smriti Mandhana's brilliance, India could not chase down the target.

Heather Knight won the toss and decided to bat first. Tammy Beaumont and Wyatt got the team off to a brilliant start with some lovely stroke play. At the end of 6 overs, Wyatt and Beaumont scored 42 for 0. Anuja Patil got the breakthrough by dismissing Wyatt for 22 runs. Poonam Yadav dismissed Sciver for 0 runs to put pressure back on the visitors.

Patil dismissed well-set batter Tammy Beaumont for 29 runs. Heather Knight and Jones added 19 runs for the 4th wicket before Ekta Bisht dismissed Heather for 11 runs. Deol dismissed Laura Winfield to break the backbone of England batting. Deol picked her 2nd wicket as she dismissed Jones for 26 runs. Shurbsole and Dunkley added 26 unbeaten runs in 3.2 overs to help England post 119 for 6 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 120 runs to win, India lost an early wicket of Harleen Deol for just 1 run. Smriti Mandhana looked in great touch and put pressure on England bowlers with her attacking stroke play. At the end of the first 6 overs, India were 40 for 1.

Jemimah Rodrigues made just 11 runs and added 49 runs for the 2nd wicket. The stylish left-handed batter continued to play her attacking game and reached his half-century off 32 balls. She was finally dismissed for a well made 58.

With three runs required off the last over, India were able to score just 1 run as the experienced Mithali Raj could not get the strike. England women won the thriller by 1 run and whitewashed the hosts.

Brief scores: England women 119 for 6 in 20 overs (Beaumont 29, Jones 26, Anuja Patil 2/13, Harleen Deol 2/13) beat India 118 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 58, Mithali Raj 30*, Cross 2/18) by 1 run.