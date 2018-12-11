Indians shine in latest ICC Test rankings

Cheteshwar Pujara moves into top five of Latest ICC Test batsmen rankings

According to the latest ICC Test batsmen and bowlers' rankings, India captain Virat Kohli, who scored 3 and 34 runs in the first Test match at Adelaide, still remains at number 1 position. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who scored 89 and a match-winning 139 runs in the third and deciding Test match against Pakistan, climbs up to second place. He is currently at 913 points, just seven away from Virat Kohli.

Kane Williamson became the first New Zealand player to achieve 900 points in Test cricket. Australia’s Steve Smith still remains in the third position.

India’s number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 123 and 71 runs in the first Test match against Australia at Adelaide, moves up to fourth in the rankings. England captain Joe Root slips one place down to fifth while David Warner slipped to sixth in the rankings.

A match-winning century by Henry Nicholls against Pakistan in the third Test match at Abu Dhabi made him one of the biggest gainers as he moved eight places to ninth. Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali climbed two places up after the century against New Zealand.

Latest ICC Test batsmen rankings

1. Virat Kohli (India)- 920

2. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)- 913

3. Steve Smith (Australia)- 901

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (India)- 846

5. Joe Root (England)- 807

6. David Warner (Australia)- 795

7. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)- 753

8. Dean Elgar (South Africa)- 724

9. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)- 709

10. Azhar Ali (Pakistan)- 708

In the bowlers' rankings, there is no major change in. South Africa’s bowler Kagiso Rabada occupies the first position, followed by James Anderson.

Ravindra Jadeja, who did not play the first Test match against Australia, still occupies the fifth place while Ravichandran Ashwin climbs to number 6 in rankings after taking six wickets in the first Test match against Australia. Pat Cummins slips one place down to number 7.

Latest ICC Test bowlers Ranking

1. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)- 882

2. James Anderson (England)- 874

3. Vernon Philander (South Africa)- 826

4. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)- 821

5. Ravindra Jadeja (India)- 804

6. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)- 786

7. Pat Cummins (Australia)- 770

8. Trent Boult (New Zealand)- 764

9. Yasir Shah (Pakistan)- 755

10. Jason Holder (West Indies)- 751

