×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indians shine in latest ICC Test rankings

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
11 Dec 2018, 12:43 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara moves into top five of Latest ICC Test batsmen rankings
Cheteshwar Pujara moves into top five of Latest ICC Test batsmen rankings

According to the latest ICC Test batsmen and bowlers' rankings, India captain Virat Kohli, who scored 3 and 34 runs in the first Test match at Adelaide, still remains at number 1 position. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who scored 89 and a match-winning 139 runs in the third and deciding Test match against Pakistan, climbs up to second place. He is currently at 913 points, just seven away from Virat Kohli.

Kane Williamson became the first New Zealand player to achieve 900 points in Test cricket. Australia’s Steve Smith still remains in the third position.

India’s number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 123 and 71 runs in the first Test match against Australia at Adelaide, moves up to fourth in the rankings. England captain Joe Root slips one place down to fifth while David Warner slipped to sixth in the rankings.

A match-winning century by Henry Nicholls against Pakistan in the third Test match at Abu Dhabi made him one of the biggest gainers as he moved eight places to ninth. Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali climbed two places up after the century against New Zealand.

Latest ICC Test batsmen rankings

1. Virat Kohli (India)- 920

2. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)- 913

3. Steve Smith (Australia)- 901

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (India)- 846

5. Joe Root (England)- 807

Advertisement

6. David Warner (Australia)- 795

7. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)- 753

8. Dean Elgar (South Africa)- 724

9. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)- 709

10. Azhar Ali (Pakistan)- 708

In the bowlers' rankings, there is no major change in. South Africa’s bowler Kagiso Rabada occupies the first position, followed by James Anderson.

Ravindra Jadeja, who did not play the first Test match against Australia, still occupies the fifth place while Ravichandran Ashwin climbs to number 6 in rankings after taking six wickets in the first Test match against Australia. Pat Cummins slips one place down to number 7.

Latest ICC Test bowlers Ranking

1. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)- 882

2. James Anderson (England)- 874

3. Vernon Philander (South Africa)- 826

4. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)- 821

5. Ravindra Jadeja (India)- 804

6. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)- 786

7. Pat Cummins (Australia)- 770

8. Trent Boult (New Zealand)- 764

9. Yasir Shah (Pakistan)- 755

10. Jason Holder (West Indies)- 751 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
The real 'Test' for Team India
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
India's No.1 Test ranking on line in series against...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why this is India’s best opportunity to win a...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with the most number of Test centuries...
RELATED STORY
5 forgotten fast bowling performances by Indians in...
RELATED STORY
India's remarkable triumphs at the Adelaide Oval
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st Test: 5 talking points from Day 4
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st Test: 3 Takeaways from Day 3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us