India's Predicted ODI XI for the series against West Indies

Will India get back to winning ways?

Shankar Narayan 21 Jun 2017, 20:12 IST

After finishing runners-up at the Champions Trophy, India travel to the West Indies for a short limited-overs series. Ahead of the opening ODI, here’s a predicted XI which they could play for the ODI matches in the Caribbean.

Dhawan needs to carry his Champions Trophy form into the matches against the West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan

India’s best batsman from the Champions Trophy will once have the responsibility of getting the side off to a good start. The wickets in England were excellent for batting but going by what we have seen in the West Indies in recent years, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the slow nature of the wickets over there.

He showed in England that he could cream the fast bowlers on good, true wicket. Can he do the same on pitches where the ball does not come onto the bat remains to be seen.

Rishabh Pant

India have the option of opening with Ajinkya Rahane, but instead, should give Rishabh Pant a go. Why? Because that is the only way to know whether a regular opener like him is suited at the top of the order, in case an emergency case occurs.

Not to also forget that, he also opened for India in the Under-19 World Cup and was mighty successful. How Pant develops in the next 12 months or so will be critical for the future of Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli(Captain)

The lynchpin of the batting unit. Kohli looked in excellent touch in the Champions Trophy and will need to carry that form into this tour, particularly in the absence of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

The West Indies bowlers may target him outside the off stump as it was an area of his game, where he was caught napping in the game against Sri Lanka and he will have to be careful in that regard in the matches.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh first came to the Caribbean in 2002 and 15 years later, he is here again for his third tour. The next couple of months will be important for the left-hander in the sense it could well decide where his limited-overs career was headed.

If he does not find a way to score runs in the Number 4 slot, then India could well have to find a role, where he could churn out consistent scores.