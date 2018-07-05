Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I against England 

Silambarasan Kv
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
693   //    05 Jul 2018, 15:28 IST

CRICKET-T20-ENG-IND
Kuldeep and the art of bamboozlement

The Indian team completely dominated the home team in the first T20 International game at Manchester. It was Kuldeep Yadav's fifer and KL Rahul's century that destroyed the Englishmen in the previous game. The only moment to cherish for the Englishmen in the previous game was Jos Buttler's brilliant strokeplay.

While India would be looking to seal the series when they play the second T20I, England would look to keep the series alive. The fact that most Indian players performed well means that the management may have a headache while selecting the playing XI. Here we take a look at India's predicted playing XI for the second T20I game against England.

Openers

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma 

CRICKET-T20-ENG-IND
Will Dhawan come good against Wiley & Co.?

Shikhar Dhawan has been in tremendous form. The Indian team will be looking for a flying start from the Delhi-based cricketer. He had a brilliant season in IPL and helped his team to reach the final. However, after smashing 74 runs against Ireland, he managed to score just 4 runs in the first T20I. He will look to get back his form during the game at Cardiff.

2018 International Twenty20 Cricket England v India Jul 3rd

Rohit Sharma, who had ordinary IPL season with Mumbai Indians, smashed 97 in the first T20I against Ireland. In the 1st T20I against England, he played a run-a-ball knock of 32 off 30 deliveries. Rohit should give a flying start to help his team to post a huge total. He will be crucial to India's chances. 

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Lokesh Rahul T20 Leisure Reading
