India's tour of England 2018: Likely ODI XI

India's predicted 11 for the ODI series in England.

Virat Kohli's men will be raring to put on a good show in England

India will travel to England in June 2018 to play 3 T20s, 3 ODIs and 5 Tests from the 3rd of July to the 11th of September. This will be captain Virat Kohli's second tour to England, and probably his sternest test yet.

The series will be key to the team's future, as it will not just test the cricketers' abilities in difficult conditions abroad, but will also be a warm-up for the 2019 World Cup. Although much of the focus will be on the five-match Test series, as captain Kohli's boys attempt to win a first test series in England since 2007, the ODI series will be equally important as the Indian team prepare for the 2019 World Cup, which will be held in England.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Here's a look at the 11 most likely to take the field against the world's No. 1 ODI side.

Openers

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Will Shikhar roar in England?

The southpaw loves batting in English conditions, and will get another opportunity to prove how classy and consistent he can be.

Dhawan will be eager to build upon his previous success, having notched up 856 runs from 14 innings with 3 centuries and a stunning average of 71.33. Decent with the bat in IPL 2018, the aggressive Dhawan must try and get India off to a flyer.

#2 Rohit Sharma

How far will the 'Hitman' hit the English bowlers?

India's three-time double centurion had a below-par IPL season, with experts believing his role as an opener to be under serious threat from the brilliant KL Rahul.

This England tour presents Rohit with the perfect opportunity to prove his worth, as he looks to get back to his usual self, plundering runs with utter disdain.

Sharma has 533 runs at an average of 48.45 from 13 innings in England, and will be expected to work his magic at the top, against the likes of Anderson, Broad and Stokes.