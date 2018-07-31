Injuries In Cricket That Ended Careers

Mark Boucher couldn't complete 1000 dismissals due to an eye injury

Injuries are a common part of any sport and Cricket is no exception. It is very difficult to avoid injuries when you are associated with any kind of sport. With recent advancement in technology, the severity of injuries has been reduced drastically and in the near future it might be possible that injuries would become a rarity. Earlier when the technology was not as advanced as it is now, the players sustained injuries which sometimes proved to be fatal. There have been cases where the player sustained an injury and later on succumbed to it.

Though there have been leaps and bounds of improvement in the safety measures adopted to prevent a player from getting injured, still it cannot be said that the players are perfectly safe from any kind of injuries. The severity of injuries depends on various factors and its consequences can be fatal. Injuries can force a player to take retirement from the game thus ending a career which could have been sparkling and illustrious if not for that injury.

In the following slides, we are going to have a look at the players whose careers came to an abrupt end because of the injuries they sustained during the game of cricket.

#1 Mark Boucher(South Africa)

Mark Boucher

Mark Boucher suffered a serious eye injury on 9 July 2012, after being struck on his left eye by a bail. He was not wearing a protective helmet or glasses when he was struck by the bail after leg-spinner Imran Tahir bowled Somerset's, Gemaal Hussain. Following surgery to the eyeball, Boucher was ruled out of the rest of the tour. Due to the severity of the injury, Boucher—who had planned to retire at the end of the tour—retired from International Cricket on 10 July.

Mark Boucher was a fantastic batsman and an equally skilled wicketkeeper with 998 dismissals to his name. He could have reached that magical figure of 1000 if he had not suffered that career-ending injury. His useful contributions for South Africa would be remembered for a very long time.

