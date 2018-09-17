Sandeep Lamichhane: Interesting facts about the 18-year-old Nepal sensation

Photo: Sandeep Lamichhane (ACC)

Sandeep Lamichhane, the poster boy of Nepal cricket, is scaling the bigger heights and taking world cricket by storm in a very short span of time. He has already proved his worth in the big T20 leagues such as IPL, CPL, Global T20 etc.

When a young cricketer from an Associate nation like him rises above all the odds, there are many aspiring facts and life events that inspire many other cricketers. Here are some of the interesting facts about the 18-year-old leg-spin sensation.

Hat-trick in U-19 World Cup

Teammates congratulate Sandeep Lamichhane for his hat-trick against Ireland U-19

Sandeep Lamichhane is the first Nepali cricketer and fifth overall to take a hat-trick in the under-19 World Cup history. In a group match against Ireland U-19, he bagged three wickets from three consecutive deliveries. He dismissed Lorcan Tucker, Adam Dennison, and Fiachra Tucker to achieve this feat. His bowling figures for the match read 5/27 with an economy of 2.70.

First Nepali player to get IPL contract

Sandeep celebrates an IPL wicket

The then 17-year-old leggie Lamichhane took the internet by storm when he became first Nepali player cricketer to be selected in IPL. He was sold to Delhi Daredevils for the base price of ₹20 lakhs. Although Lamichhane had to wait quite long for his first opportunity, his performances were outstanding. He played 3 matches and took five wickets at an economy of 6.83.

Man of the Series in ICC World Cricket League Division 2

Lamichhane with MOS award in ICC WCL 2

Youngster Lamichhane was named in Nepal's senior side for 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament. Nepal confined the second spot after losing against UAE in the final. But Lamichhane was honored with the Man of the Tournament award for his outstanding bowling, picking 17 wickets in just 6 matches at an average of 10.35

Holds unique record

Considering some positive strides made in the IPL, teenager Lamichhane was added to World XI squad for the T20 International against the West Indies. The match was held at Lord's to raise funds for the reconstruction of different stadiums in West Indies which were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.

Lamichhane made his T20I debut for a World XI side against West Indies and became the first cricketer to make a full international debut representing a combined team.