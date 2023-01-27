The Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are set to lock horns in the 19th match of the International League 2023 on Saturday, January 28. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, got off to the worst possible start in the tournament. They lost five matches in a row and struggled to find the winning combination. However, they got their first points after their previous match against the Gulf Giants was washed away.

Their net run rate of -2.854 is the worst among the six teams taking part in the tournament. Not only do they need to string together some wins, but they also need to take care of their net run rate. Against the Warriors, the task may not be all that easy.

The Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, began their journey with three defeats on the trot. However, victories in their last two matches have put their campaign back on track. They are placed fifth in the table with five points and a net run rate of +0.361.

Their previous match against the Dubai Capitals couldn’t produce a result due to rain. But the Warriors would be pretty happy with their bowlers after reducing their opponents to 17 for four in five overs. Naveen-ul-Haq and Junaid Siddiqui picked up two wickets apiece.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Details:

Match: Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Match 19, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 28, 2022, Saturday, 03.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah hasn’t been an easy one for batting. A low-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the way forward as the track isn’t going to get easy for the batters.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Weather Forecast

There will be a chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Probable XIs

Sharjah Warriors

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Evin Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Denly (c), Muhammad Jawadullah, Adam Hose, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Raymon Reifer, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Zawar Farid, Lahiru Kumara, and Sabir Ali Rao.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction

The Warriors are slowly but surely finding their feet in the tournament. Their bowlers have been excellent, especially in their last two matches. The Warriors will start as favorites against the Knight Riders.

Prediction: Sharjah Warriors to win the match.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

