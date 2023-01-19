The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers are set to face off in match nine of the International League 2023 on Friday, January 20. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, have looked absolutely shambolic in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Not only are they losing matches, but are going down badly. With losses in all three of their matches, the Knight Riders are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.723.

The Vipers, led by Colin Munro, on the other hand, have won both their matches thus far and have every chance of displacing MI Emirates from the top of the table. Their net run rate of +1.803 is the best among the participating teams.

The Vipers will go into the match after having beaten the Knight Riders by seven wickets in their previous encounter on January 18. L leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets and helped his team restrict the Knights to 133 for eight.

Brandon King scored 57 off 44 balls while opening the batting, but he didn’t get much support from the others. The Vipers chased down the target with 26 balls to spare after opening batter Alex Hales stayed unbeaten on 64 off 47 with seven fours and a six.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Details:

Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Match 9, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 20, 2022, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been a pretty decent one for batting. Teams batting second have always had an advantage at the venue and hence, fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 60s. Playing conditions will mostly be pleasant.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Probable XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Kennar Lewis (wk), Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Akeal Hosein, Sabir Ali Rao, Matiullah Khan, Lahiru Kumara.

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson, Shiraz Ahmed.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction

The Vipers and the Knight Riders have been in completely contrasting forms in recent times. The Vipers are high on confidence with two wins in a row and are favorites to win the next game as well.

Prediction: Desert Vipers to win the match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

