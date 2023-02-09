International League T20 2023, Eliminator, MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals are set to lock horns in Eliminator of the International League 2023 on Thursday, February 9. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Emirates, led by Nicholas Pooran, finished third in the table in the league stage with 11 points and a net run rate of +1.059. They started their campaign with three wins on the trot before getting derailed a wee bit.

However, they got back to winning ways just in time to make it through to the playoffs. But they will go into the game after losing to the Capitals by seven wickets.

In fact, the Emirates lost both their league games to the Capitals. It now remains to be seen if the Emirates will turn their fortunes around and stay alive in the competition with a win in the Eliminator.

The Capitals, on the other hand, haven’t had the smoothest of campaigns either. After winning their opening game, they went on a three-match losing streak before making a comeback. They finished with nine points and net run rate of -0.386.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Match Details:

Match: MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Eliminator, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: February 9, 2022, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah isn’t expected to be a belter for batting. Run-making can be tough. But the track tends to get better and hence, fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-40s.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Probable XIs

MI Emirates

Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Dan Mousley, Bas de Leede, Zahoor Khan, Zahir Khan, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Brad Wheal

Dubai Capitals

George Munsey, Robin Uthappa (wk), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Rovman Powell, Yusuf Pathan (c), Adam Zampa, Fred Klaassen, Jake Ball, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction

Both teams have had pretty similar campaigns thus far. Since, the upcoming game is do-or-die, both teams will come out firing on all cylinders. But keeping in mind all factors, the chasing team should win.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

