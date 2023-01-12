International League T20 2023, Match 1, Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the International League 2023 on Friday, January 13. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, have a strong squad at their disposal. Hazratullah Zazai and George Munsey can take any bowling attack to the cleaners in the powerplay. Sikandar Raza was in excellent form last year and also chipped in with useful performances for the Rangpur Riders in the BPL.

Dan Lawrence and Fabian Allen are handy all-rounders. Skipper Powell scored a hundred last year for the West Indies and also played well for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Dushmantha Chameera should lead their bowling attack along with Fred Klaasen. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also a tough customer to deal with.

The Knight Riders will be captained by Sunil Narine, who has been a brute force in T20 cricket for over a decade. Along with Andre Russell and Raymon Reifer, the Knights will depend heavily on Narine to deliver. Jonny Bairstow and Colin Ingram need to bring forth all the experience they have.

Kennar Lewis has played useful knocks in the CPL and will be looking to increase his stature. Akeal Hosein is fresh from playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL and his role will hold importance. The team also has useful fast bowlers in the form of Brandon Glover, Ali Khan, and Ravi Rampaul.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Details:

Match: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Match 1, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 13, 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has generally been an excellent one for batting. In IPL 2021, it was seen that chasing down targets of above 170-180 wasn’t all that tough. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be fairly pleasant with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 40s.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Probable XIs

Dubai Capitals

Hazratullah Zazai, George Munsey, Daniel Lawrence, Niroshan Dickwella, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell (C), Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Fred Klaasen

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Paul Stirling, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Colin Ingram, Kennar Lewis, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Raymon Reifer, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Brandon Glover/Ali Khan

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction

Both the Capitals and Knight Riders have strong squads and the upcoming match is expected to be an exciting one. But the Knights have a stronger bowling attack compared to their opponents. They also have experience in their batting order and are favorites to win the match.

Prediction: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win the match.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

