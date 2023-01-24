International League T20 2023, Match 16, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants are set to face off in Match No. 16 of the International League 2023 on Wednesday, January 25. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, have looked completely out of sorts in the championship. Having lost all five of their matches so far, they are tottering at the bottom of the points table with a poor net run rate of -2.854. They will go into the game after losing to MI Emirates by five wickets.

Andre Russell had to defend 20 runs off the last over, but Najibullah Zadran and Dwayne Bravo took 25 runs off him. Not only do the Knights need to get their first points on the board, but they also need to better their shambolic net run rate.

The Giants, on the other hand, are sitting pretty on the top of the table with eight points and a healthy net run rate of +1.451. After winning four matches in a row, they lost to the Sharjah Warriors by 21 runs in their previous game.

After opting to field first, the Giants restricted the Warriors to 151 for the loss of seven wickets. Chris Jordan was the pick of their bowlers with three wickets. Thereafter, Naveen-ul-Haq picked up a fifer to make sure that the Giants fell short of their target.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Details:

Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Match 16, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 25, 2023, Wednesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been an absolute belter thus far and bowlers won’t have much room for error. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high 30s.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Probable XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Raymon Reifer, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Zawar Farid, Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Ali Rao

Gulf Giants

Tom Banton (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Rehan Ahmed, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

The Gulf Giants are the clear favorites to win the match. The Knight Riders are still looking for their right combination and it won’t be easy for them to beat the in-form Giants.

Prediction: Gulf Giants to win the match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Andre Russell to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes