International League T20 2023, Match 17, Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals will lock horns in Match No. 17 of the International League 2023 on Thursday, January 26. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Warriors, led by Moeen Ali, are hanging in the middle of the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.361. However, they have started to make a comeback in the tournament with their recent victories against the Dubai Capitals and the Gulf Giants.

They will go into the game after beating the Giants by 21 runs. Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was adjudged the Player of the Match for picking up a five-wicket haul, despite leaking 38 runs in 3.4 overs. While chasing 152, the Giants were bowled out for 130 in 19.4 overs.

The Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, meanwhile, started their campaign with a thumping win over Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. However, three heavy defeats from there on pushed them on the backfoot. But a 16-run win over Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates brought them back on track.

Skipper Powell led from the front against the Emirates and won the Player of the Match award for his knock of 97 off 41 balls with four fours and 10 sixes. After being asked to chase down 223, the Emirates finished with 206 for five.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Match Details:

Match: Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, Match 17, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 26, 2023, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah hasn’t been an overly great one for batting. Targets above the 160-run mark may not be easy to chase down. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 70s.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Probable XIs

Sharjah Warriors

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Chris Woakes, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dubai Capitals

Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Daniel Lawrence, Rovman Powell (c), Yusuf Pathan, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akif Raja, Fred Klaassen, Hazrat Luqman

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction

Sharjah Warriors lost their first home match against MI Emirates by six wickets. However, having won two games in a row since then, they will be fairly high on confidence and fancy their chances against the Capitals.

Prediction: Sharjah Warriors to win the match.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

