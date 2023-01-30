The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals are set to lock horns in Match No.22 of the International League 2023 on Monday (January 30). The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, have had a disastrous campaign thus far. They are placed at the bottom of the table with one point and a net run rate of -2.611. The solitary point they had was courtesy of an abandoned game against James Vince’s Gulf Giants.

The Knights will go into the game after losing to the Sharjah Warriors by four wickets. Paul Stirling scored 55 and helped ADKR post a decent score of 149 for the loss of four wickets. But Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 56 off 39 took the match away from them.

The Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, aren’t in the greatest of positions either. They are placed fifth in the table with five points and a net run rate of +0.721. Since starting the tournament with a win against the Knights, the Capitals have lost quite a bit of momentum.

They will go into the match after losing to Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers by 12 runs in their previous game. After opting to field first, their bowlers restricted the Vipers to 149 for nine. However, the batters faltered as the Capitals finished at 137 for five.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Match 22, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 30, 2023, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been a good one for batting and a high-scoring match seems to be in store. The team winning the toss should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-60s.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Probable XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke (wk), Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Akeal Hosein, Zawar Farid, Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Ali Rao

Dubai Capitals

Hazratullah Zazai, Robin Uthappa (wk), Chirag Suri, Rovman Powell (c), Yusuf Pathan, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Fred Klaassen, Adam Zampa, Jake Ball, Akif Raja

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction

The Capitals will go into the match as favorites and will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Knight Riders, who have looked completely out of sorts thus far.

Prediction: Dubai Capitals to win the match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : Robin Uthappa to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes