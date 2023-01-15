International League T20 2023, Match 3, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants will lock horns in the third game of the International League on Sunday (January 15) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, got off to the worst possible start in the tournament. On Friday (January 13), they lost to Dubai Capitals by 73 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Their bowlers did a good job till the tenth over, after which the Capitals accelerated to score 187-6.

Ravi Rampaul and Ali Khan picked up two wickets apiece, but both went for runs. Barring Paul Stirling, none of the ADKR batters showed fight in the run chase. Stirling scored 54 off 38 with five fours and two sixes, but the Knights finished with only 114-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Giants, meanwhile, will be captained by James Vince, who's fresh from playing for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. They also have Chris Lynn, who was on top of his game for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL. Tom Banton can take any bowling attack to the cleaners.

Shimron Hetmyer is a dependable figure in the middle order. The Giants also have useful all-rounders in David Wiese and Dominic Drakes. Wiese was recently picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The Giants also have the likes of Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed and Richard Gleeson.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Match 3, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, Saturday; 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi was a belter for batting in the game between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors. Bowlers need to be on their toes right from the word go. Winning the toss and opting to field first should be the preferred option.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Weather Forecast

Playing conditions should be pleasant, with the temperature around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity should be in the high 40s.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Probable XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Paul Stirling, Sunil Narine (c), Brandon King, Colin Ingram, Fahad Nawaz, Andre Russell, Zawar Farid, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan

Gulf Giants

Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (wk), James Vince (C), Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Aayan Afzal Khan, CP Rizwan, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Qais Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

The Knight Riders faltered in their previous game, but the fact that they have a strong batting lineup can’t be denied. The chasing team will have the advantage on a beautiful batting surface in Abu Dhabi.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

