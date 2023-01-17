International League T20 2023, Match 7, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers are set to lock horns in Match No. 7 of the International League 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Knight Riders, captained by veteran Sunil Narine, have had a horrendous campaign thus far. With two losses, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. A net run rate of -3.096 shows how badly they were beaten by the Dubai Capitals and the Gulf Giants.

They will go into the match after facing a six-wicket defeat to the Giants. Opting to bat first, the Knights huffed and puffed to a below-par score of 114 for nine. The Giants chased down the target with 34 balls to spare after James Vince's unbeaten 44-ball 65.

The Vipers, led by Colin Munro, on the other hand, began their campaign with a seven-wicket victory over the Sharjah Warriors. After being asked to bat first, the Warriors got themselves up to 145 for the loss of five wickets following Joe Denly and Mohammad Nabi’s late cameos.

Barring Rohan Mustafa, all the other UAE bowlers picked up one wicket apiece. The run-chase was pretty straightforward for the Vipers. Alex Hales stayed unbeaten on 83 off 52 as the Viper chased down the target with 22 balls left. Sam Billings also made 49 runs off 38 balls.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Details:

Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Match 7, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Wednesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been a fairly good one for batting. Moreover, the teams batting second have got a fair bit of advantage. Hence, fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 24 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Probable XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Kennar Lewis, Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Sunil Narine (c), Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Zawar Farid, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan.

Desert Vipers

Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Benny Howell, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohan Mustafa, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Tymal Mills, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction

The Knight Riders have been shambolic thus far in the championship. After the heavy defeats in their first two games, they must be low on confidence. The Vipers will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Desert Vipers to win the match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

