IPL 2018: 4 top performers who can be a part of India’s World Cup squad

4 players who produced fantastic performances in the IPL and can be a part of India's World Cup squad.

Umaima Saeed
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 18:42 IST
16.90K

<p>
Rishabh Pant deserves more chances at the top level

Much like every year, IPL 2018 too featured some amazing individual performances, some of which no one saw coming. Although IPL and the World Cup are two competitions of completely different levels, the performances in the former do play a role in national selection.

With the World Cup only a year away, the national selectors must have kept a close eye on some of the performers who can be a part of the 15-member squad for the quadrennial tournament. Here’s looking at 4 such players who, with their form intact for the next few months, could be flying to England for the mega event. 

#4 Ambati Rayudu

<p>Enter caption</p><p>R
Rayudu has featured in 34 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India

The 32-year-old right-hand batsman was the star performer for the winning team, Chennai Super Kings, who lifted the trophy for the third time. After making his international debut in 2013, Rayudu featured in 34 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India, before his form deserted him and he lost his place in the team to better performers.

With age not on his side, not many expected him to perform well in IPL 11, but he put up 602 runs on the board from 16 innings. It should be kept in mind that the World Cup is a year away, and IPL performances do not guarantee a place in the squad for an event as big as the global championship, but if Rayudu continues to impress in domestic cricket for the next one year, we may well see him on the flight to England, at least as a cover.

