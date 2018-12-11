×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 17-year-old Kashmir pacer shortlisted for the auction

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.02K   //    11 Dec 2018, 19:55 IST

Rasikh Salam while bowling against Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rasikh Salam while bowling against Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, on Wednesday, released a list of 346 players who will go under the hammer in the 2019 IPL Auction on December 18 in Jaipur. The list includes 227 Indian and 119 overseas players. They were shortlisted by the franchises among the 1,003 players who had registered for the mega Auction.

Apart from players from the various states, the list features four faces from Jammu and Kashmir as well. Parvez Rasool, the only international cricketer produced by the state tops the list, having a base price of 50 lakhs. While as other three uncapped players have been nominated under 20 lakh reserve price category.

Luckily for J&K, Rasikh Salam, a 17-year-old pace prodigy is also part of the list. He caught the limelight earlier this year after he was called for trials by the three-time champions of IPL, Mumbai Indians, largely due to his decent performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Owing to his ability to bowl at an alarming pace, the right-arm pacer was included in J&K senior team without having any experience of playing age-group cricket. He made his debut against Rajasthan and shined for his team in the very second match against mighty Tamil Nadu, taking two crucial wickets. He was later praised by the captain, Parvez Rasool and Irfan Pathan, who is playing as player cum mentor for J&K, currently.

Meanwhile, Manzoor Dar who was bought by Kings XI Punjab last year, and another fast-bowler, Umar Nazir is also going to take part in the auction. Dar wasn't given any game last year and was later released by Punjab.

Unlike other states, cricket in Jammu and Kashmir hasn't been in proper shape. The state lacks infrastructure and with no much inspiration around, not too many cricketers have made it big from the place.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Irfan Pathan Parvez Rasool
Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
Believes in humanity first, Cricketer, Writer. Live's by writing, breathe's with cricket.
17-year-old Jammu and Kashmir pacer gets IPL trial call-up
RELATED STORY
After 5 year break, Jammu and Kashmir likely to host...
RELATED STORY
Jammu and Kashmir to get IPL team, host matches
RELATED STORY
Parvez Rasool named captain, Irfan Pathan to play as...
RELATED STORY
Unknown to overnight star: Meet J&K's latest 17-year-old...
RELATED STORY
J&K to play four home matches in Ranji Trophy
RELATED STORY
Deodhar Trophy 2018: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 3 Day 4: Haryana, Rajasthan,...
RELATED STORY
Parvez Rasool to lead, Irfan Pathan named vice-captain as...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy: Parvez Rasool aims for India comeback after...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us