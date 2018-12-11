IPL 2019: 17-year-old Kashmir pacer shortlisted for the auction

Rasikh Salam while bowling against Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, on Wednesday, released a list of 346 players who will go under the hammer in the 2019 IPL Auction on December 18 in Jaipur. The list includes 227 Indian and 119 overseas players. They were shortlisted by the franchises among the 1,003 players who had registered for the mega Auction.

Apart from players from the various states, the list features four faces from Jammu and Kashmir as well. Parvez Rasool, the only international cricketer produced by the state tops the list, having a base price of 50 lakhs. While as other three uncapped players have been nominated under 20 lakh reserve price category.

Luckily for J&K, Rasikh Salam, a 17-year-old pace prodigy is also part of the list. He caught the limelight earlier this year after he was called for trials by the three-time champions of IPL, Mumbai Indians, largely due to his decent performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Owing to his ability to bowl at an alarming pace, the right-arm pacer was included in J&K senior team without having any experience of playing age-group cricket. He made his debut against Rajasthan and shined for his team in the very second match against mighty Tamil Nadu, taking two crucial wickets. He was later praised by the captain, Parvez Rasool and Irfan Pathan, who is playing as player cum mentor for J&K, currently.

Meanwhile, Manzoor Dar who was bought by Kings XI Punjab last year, and another fast-bowler, Umar Nazir is also going to take part in the auction. Dar wasn't given any game last year and was later released by Punjab.

Unlike other states, cricket in Jammu and Kashmir hasn't been in proper shape. The state lacks infrastructure and with no much inspiration around, not too many cricketers have made it big from the place.

