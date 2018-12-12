IPL 2019: 3 factors that will play a huge role in the upcoming auction

Suyambu Lingam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.32K // 12 Dec 2018, 18:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

346 cricketers from all over the world will go under the hammer in Jaipur on December 18, 2018

Over 1000 players registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Among them, 346 cricketers from all over the world will go under the hammer in Jaipur on 18 December 2018.

For the first time in the history of the IPL auctions, Richard Madley will not don the role of the auctioneer. Hugh Edmeades, an independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer, will instead take center stage for the 2019 IPL auction.

A good showing by a franchise at the auction table will ensure that the job is half done even before the commencement of the first game. However, the end result will always be based on the performances on the field.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is an excellent example for this statement. Although they have consistently had some great players in their squad, they have never been able to win the trophy.

With the players' list out for the upcoming auction, let us look at three factors that will play an crucial role on Auction Day.

#3 Players' availability

Players like Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have already opted out of IPL 2019

With the ICC World Cup 2019 scheduled soon after the end of the IPL, a few cricket boards are concerned about the fatigue and burnout their players could experience during the packed calendar.

Cricket Australia (CA) have already announced that the players picked in the national squad for the World Cup will not play the entire IPL season. Players like Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have voluntarily opted out of IPL 2019.

Recently, Mustafizur Rahman was denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for the upcoming IPL. On the other hand, New Zealand Cricket have allowed their players to take part in the entire season of IPL.

There were even reports of Virat Kohli requesting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to manage the workload of Indian fast bowlers during the forthcoming IPL season. Hence, the franchises will be wary of the availability of players before bidding for them.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement