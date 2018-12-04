×
IPL 2019: 3 players that every franchise would want to buy at the auction

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
607   //    04 Dec 2018, 20:43 IST

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell

The preparations for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) have already started, even though the mega-league is still some months away. Recently, reports suggested that the event might kick-start from March 29 next year. It was also confirmed that the auction will be held at Jaipur on December 18.

Last month, the franchises came up with their retained and released player lists, giving themselves a chance to re-settle their squads at the auction. In this process, a few big names alongside some expected players faced the axe.

These lists have given rise to a lot of excitement among fans all over the world. They are already coming up with guesses and predictions about which player could go to which team at the auction.

There are some exciting players whose names would be in every franchise's plans. In this piece, we look at three players that every team would be aiming to pick at this year's auction:

#3 Glenn Maxwell

The number of strong and consistent power hitters in your team greatly affects your overall performance in an event like the IPL. T20 cricket always demands batsmen who can score at an imposing strike-rate, and the most successful teams are often those with the biggest hitters.

There are plenty of those in the modern era, and one such name which is known to almost all of us is the Aussie sensation Glenn Maxwell. The powerful right-handed batsman has always been a player to watch out for, especially in the shortest format of the game.

He plays fearless cricket and has the ability to clear the boundary with ease. Although his form wasn't very impressive during the last edition of the IPL, he has regained his touch in the recent past.

That is why, it is likely that every franchise would be hoping to get Maxwell's services for IPL 2019.

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's by writing, breathe's with cricket.
