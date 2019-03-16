×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 4 Indian players who can earn a World Cup spot by performing well in the tournament

Arjun Gargeyas
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
501   //    16 Mar 2019, 22:38 IST

Dinesh Karthik would be looking to lead KKR from the front
Dinesh Karthik would be looking to lead KKR from the front

The biggest cricketing extravaganza on the planet is here. The introduction of IPL at the world stage paved the way for many of the hidden talents to showcase their skills on one of the biggest cricketing stages in the world. Some turned everyone's heads and have gone to win laurels for their national team in the process.

For a while, the IPL was the primary tournament for the national selection process surpassing the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. With India enduring a shock home series defeat at the hands of Australia, the IPL may very well prove to be the criteria on which the World Cup squad for this year might be selected.

However, the majority of the squad is almost a done deal with a few spots having competition from several players as such. While the top order has the go-to players in the form of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and the captain Virat Kohli himself, the same cannot be said for the rest of the lineup.

With England playing the hosts for this year's World Cup, one can expect surprise inclusions in the national team come two months from now. Finding the right balance will be a major key for the selection panel and some players might offer them a reason not to ignore them during selection.

Will there be a need for two wrist spinners or is it necessary to have an extra replacement seamer in the midst? Is a backup keeper batsman going to be required or will an allrounder serve as a better bet in the squad? Well, it's hard to know what the selectors feel but we can always try to predict what might happen.

India's middle order conundrum and their final bowling attack of choice have to be addressed by the selection panel and they might be looking at these following players in the upcoming IPL to see whether they can perform at the biggest stage of them all.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Can Rahane snatch the number 4 spot for the World Cup?
Can Rahane snatch the number 4 spot for the World Cup?

The calm headed vice-captain of the Indian Test team has been far overlooked for the shorter formats of the game. With the number 4 position of the team still not being booked by anyone, Rahane might well be the man to provide the middle order stability that India badly needs to support the world class top order.

Rahane is one of the very few players whose overseas record have better statistics compared to their home record. Considering the fact that conditions in England might suit Rahane better than the other options right now, he will look to remind the selectors his worth in the next two months.

Rahane might not be the first choice for the number 4 spot in the current scenario but a good show in IPL might just tilt the scales in his favour when the selection committee meets.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Indian Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Ajinkya Rahane
3 Indian stars who could earn a World Cup berth if they have a successful IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who enter IPL 2019 after a setback
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 8 players who need to impress to seal World Cup spots
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who need to redeem themselves in the IPL to seal their place in the World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
3 young cricketers in the IPL who can be future stars in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
5 Indians who can revive their ODI careers through IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The last comeback opportunity for India's star cricketers before the start of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 prominent international players who never played in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Is the BCCI right in organizing IPL 2019 just before the start of the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Key players from each team who can leave the tournament midway because of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us