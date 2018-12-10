×
IPL 2019: 5 Indian players who could be bargain buys

Omkar Mankame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
106   //    10 Dec 2018, 19:24 IST

The IPL auction for the 2019 season is set to take place at Jaipur on 18th December. The mind-boggling event excites and pressurizes not only the franchises and the cricketers but the supporters as well. All the eight teams have already announced the players they have retained and the unfortunate few that they have released. Their focus will now be on filling the gaps.

The auction taking place for the 2019 season is not a complete reshuffle as the existing players already have three years contract set in place. All the teams will be trying to find the best fitting missing pieces in their puzzle. While 232 overseas players shall eye the limited few spots, there will be around 771 Indian cricketers who will be available for the franchises. After all, it’s the Indian Premier League.

Among the released players and the unsold players from the 2018 players auction, there are many names who can be extremely valuable for the franchises. Here are five Indian cricketers who shall be bargain buys in the upcoming auction.


#5 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube

The 25-year-old all-rounder from Mumbai has grabbed everyone’s attention with his splendid performances for the side. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, he is the leading run-getter for Mumbai. Dube scored a scintillating 114 and 69 not out against the Railways and followed it up with a spell of 7/53 against Karnataka.

The strongly built boy has gone unsold in the previous auctions, but his fortune may change this time. Dube’s aid this year will be his exceptional performance in the Mumbai Premier League. Turning out for the Shivaji Park Lions in the T20 tournament, Dube cleared the Wankhede boundary ropes with ease.

Power-hitting alongside medium-pace bowling is a combination that every franchise can shell out an enormous amount for. However, Dube has remained relatively low-profile so far.

Unless the franchises initiate a bidding war, the all-rounder could be bought relatively cheaply.

