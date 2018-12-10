IPL 2019: Five Indian players who could start a bidding war

IPL clubs crave for an all-rounder like Shivam Dubey

The Indian Premier League is getting bigger and grander every season. More than 1000 players have registered themselves for the 2019 auction, which is happening on 18th of December at Jaipur. A total of 746 Indian players have applied for this auction.

The players' list will be further pruned before the auction when the franchises submit their wish-list in a couple of days time. There are 50 slots which are up for the grab for Indians during the auction.

Some of the Indian players are in brilliant form and in all likelihood, they will trigger an auction war. Who will be the next Jaydev Unadkat of 2018?

Here is the list of five Indian players who could set the auction on fire.

#1 Shivam Dubey

Shivam Dubey is an all-rounder who plays for Mumbai in the domestic cricket. He made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy two seasons before.

The power-hitter has been in great form this season. The 2018 Mumbai T20 League provided him with a platform to showcase his all-around potential. He has played 13 T20 games so far scoring 189 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 147.65.

Shivam smashed Pravin Tambe for five sixes in an over in Mumbai T20 league this year. His ability to hit sixes gained a lot of attention from the IPL franchises. Shivam is equally good with the ball as he picked 10 wickets from 13 games at a strike-rate of 17.0.

The 25-year old is in scintillating form in Ranji Trophy matches this year. He has scored 364 runs in five innings at an average of 91.00 and also took 12 wickets at an average of 16.75. Sunil Gavaskar, in his column for mid-day, wrote that Shivam Dubey will be on the radar of all the IPL clubs during the auction. Gavaskar believes that the left-handed batsman is a clean hitter like Saurav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

With all these rich attributes under his belt, Dubey will definitely set the auction on fire this time.

