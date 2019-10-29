IPL 2020: 3 Vijay Hazare Trophy stars who might be included in this year's IPL auction

Vijay Hazare Trophy - 2019/20

Ever since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has been a platform for budding cricketers and paved the way for them to shine on the world stage. The widely followed T20 league has been instrumental in shaping the careers of some of the best in the world.

The first edition of the league marked the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Indian cricket. Every year since then the league has done its bit for players who, despite proving their mettle at the domestic level, have failed to make it big internationally.

Alongside the IPL, even India’s premier domestic List A tournament - the Vijay Hazare Trophy - has been quite successful over the years in producing players of the highest order. The stars from that tournament often go on to do well in the IPL, and eventually make it to the national team.

Even in 2019, the VHT unearthed some jewels who are likely to become household names in the near future. Here, we take a look at three players from this year's tournament who could be included in IPL auction this year:

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai)

Yashasvi Jaiswal was undoubtedly the best emerging player in this year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 17-year-old from Mumbai hogged all the limelight with his stupendous batting in an otherwise unsuccessful campaign for his team.

The left-handed opener was the highest run-getter for Mumbai and fifth overall in the entire tournament. In his six outings this season, Jaiswal mustered 564 runs at an astonishing average of 112 - including three centuries and a 50+ score.

Jaiswal registered his highest List A score of 203 against Goa, thus becoming the youngest player to score a List A ton.

His efforts at such a young age speak volumes of his talent and ability to do well at the higher levels. After such a spectacular performance, Jaiswal is already being talked about as one of the hot prospects in the upcoming December IPL auction.

