IPL 2020: 5 CPL stars the franchises should target

Hayden Walsh Jr

Barbados Tridents defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 27 runs in the final of the Caribbean Premier League 2019 to snap the Warriors’ unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the Tridents seemed down and out at 90 for 5 in the 13th over. However, Jonathan Carter smashed an undefeated 50 from 27 balls with four fours and as many sixes to turn the final on its head, and lift the batting side to an impressive 171 for 6.

In reply, the Warriors crumbled under the pressure of the big day. Like the Tridents, they too found themselves in similar strife at 88 for 5. However, there was no Carter-type innings to resurrect them.

The in-form Brandon King top-scored with 43, but Raymon Reifer’s 4 for 24 and two wickets apiece from Harry Gurney and Ashley Nurse consigned the Warriors to defeat.

CPL 2019 saw lot of impressive performances from a number of players across teams. Here, we take a look at five cricketers from the tournament that IPL franchises can target in the upcoming auction.

#5 Raymon Reifer (Barbados Tridents)

Raymon Reifer

The left-arm medium fast bowler and lower order bat had a memorable CPL 2019 with 14 wickets in 11 games at a strike rate of 12.6 and an economy rate of 7.76. He finished the season with a bowling average of 16.35, reserving his best for the final, in which he claimed 4 for 24.

Barbados Tridents were defending a target of 172 in the final, and Reifer dealt the opponents a series of key blows. He dismissed Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd and Chris Green.

Earlier, he came up with an impressive all-round showing in the second Qualifier against Trinbago Knight Riders, first making an unbeaten 24 from 18 balls and then picking up 2 for 13 with the ball.

Reifer displayed his big-hitting skills in game number 25 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, where he made 34 from 18 before being run out. Before that, in the 20th match against Jamaica Tallawahs, he blasted 26 from 12 deliveries.

Reifer has featured in 43 T20 games, and has 39 wickets at a strike rate of 14.1. With the bat, he has managed 533 runs at a strike rate of 107.67, with two fifties.

