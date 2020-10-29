IPL 2020 Points Table: Latest standings after MI edge past RCB at Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians sealed a 5-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the forty-eighth match of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After being invited to bat first, RCB got off to a flier courtesy Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe, who put up 71 runs for the first wicket in quick time. Philippe was dismissed for a well-made 24-ball 33. Skipper Virat Kohli's 14-ball stay at the crease saw his score only 9 runs and he was dismissed with a sharp bouncer by Jasprit Bumrah.

Devdutt Padikkal continued attacking the bowlers en route his brilliant knock of 74, which he garnered off 45 deliveries. AB de Villiers was looking quite dangerous but was dismissed after he miscued a shot off Kieron Pollard.

RCB were cruising at 134 runs for the loss of three wickets at the end of the sixteenth over and were looking for a big finish when Bumrah was reintroduced into the attack and turned the game on its head. The premier pacer bowled a double-wicket maiden and dismissed the set batsman Padikkal and Shivam Dube.

Trent Boult was taken to the cleaners in his last two overs and that allowed RCB to post a total of 164 runs for the loss of 6 wickets from their allotted quota of 20 overs.

As for the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah showed his class with the ball as he retuned with figures of 3-14 from his four overs. Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and Kieron Pollard too chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing 165 runs, Mumbai got off to quite a cautious start. Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a 19-ball 18. Ishan Kishan contributed with a handy 19-ball 25, but it was Suryakumar Yadav who stole the show with a match-winning unbeaten knock of 79 runs off 43 deliveries.

The RCB bowlers were unable to control the onslaught from Surya as, apart from Washington Sundar, the other bowlers were smashed all around the park. In the end, Surya and Pollard steered MI to a five-wicket win with five deliveries to spare.

IPL 2020 Updated Points Table:

The updated points table after Match 48 of IPL 13.

It was the clash of the top-two teams in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi and Mumbai Indians ensured that they do not lose the top spot. They will be aiming for a top-two finish after this win. The Royal Challengers Bangalore remain second while the rest of the IPL 2020 points table remains unaffected.

We are in for a cracker of a contest tomorrow as the Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings tomorrow at the Dubai International Stadium. Will KKR be able to bounce back and stay in contention for a playoffs berth or will CSK play spoilsport in their quest for progress in IPL 2020? Only time will tell.