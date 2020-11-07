IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, and will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. DC lost Qualifier 1 to Mumbai Indians earlier. Both sides are coming from opposite ends as far as form is concerned, as SRH have won four games in a row, whereas DC have lost four out of their last five games.

The winner of this game will face Mumbai Indians in the Final on 10th November. SRH has reached a couple of Finals, whereas DC has never played an IPL Final. Unfortunately, the loser of this game will end its IPL 2020 Campaign. SRH has defeated DC both times they have played this season, so DC would like to enact revenge. It would be a cracking game when these two teams take the field on Sunday at Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Match Details

Date: 08th November (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Weather Forecast

The temperatures have gotten slightly cooler in November, which has helped the players, but has resulted in dew on some occasions. There is no chance of rain, and the temperature will be in the low and mid-30s throughout the game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi was quite difficult to bat on in the Eliminator between SRH and RCB. If the same pitch is used, it might get even more difficult. There is a chance of dew, so the captain winning the toss would like to chase. A score around 160-170 might be enough to defend if the same pitch is used for this game.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad is looking in red hot form as they have won their last four games. This new combination with Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder has worked wonders for them. Saha was injured in the last game, and he will be back in the XI if he is fit. Other than that, SRH won’t think of making any changes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals look like they have lost steam as their wheels are coming off. They have lost three out of their last four games, which is not a good sign coming into a must-win game. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant need to score more runs for the team. Daniel Sams hasn’t really performed with the ball, so they might bring in Harshal Patel for Sams and replace Prithvi Shaw with Shimron Hetmyer.

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Match Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad look unstoppable at the moment, and it won’t be a surprise if they storm into their third Final by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier.

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP