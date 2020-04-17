IPL 2020 to be held in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka has officially sent BCCI a proposal to host IPL 2020 in the island nation.

BCCI has floated the proposition amongst team officials, garnering a positive response from many,

South Africa has previously hosted the IPL in 2009

IPL 2020 has been indefinitely suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the organisers are looking at the autumn window (September-October) as a potential slot for the sporting extravaganza to take place. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has written to India's cricketing body, requesting them to shift base for the rescheduled tournament later this year.

Sources close to the BCCI confirmed the approach to Sportskeeda by the Sri Lankan cricket board. With just 238 registered cases, the island nation is expected to be coronavirus free in less than three months.

A source close to BCCI said, "BCCI received a letter from the Sri Lankan cricket board about three days back, but they are yet to respond because, there is a lot of logistics required to host the IPL, and for that to happen the pandemic has to reduce in India."

Not ruling out the IPL being hosted on foreign land, our sources were adamant that BCCI is open to the prospect.

BCCI yet to discuss IPL 2020 in Sri Lanka

Our source added, "Their cricket chief has included specific data showing how the country is almost coronavirus free, and a detailed planned about stadiums that can host the teams. BCCI needs to understand whether the infrastructure in place is capable of taking up an event of this magnitude."

BCCI needs to decide whether Sri Lanka's infrastructure is good enough

According to our sources, the proposition has been floated amongst a few teams, with several teams agreeing to the fact that IPL happening outside India is not a bad idea.

"Why would the cricket ecosystem want to lose so much money? Every alternative option should be explored. Right now the BCCI has not even held a video conference meeting to decide whether Sri Lanka is a potential option. It will be discussed next week," our source said.

Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva confirmed to local media that they have sent a proposal to BCCI earlier this week. However, with BCCI dealing with multiple issues such as team management and logistics, a discussion on the proposition is pending.

IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on March 29, but the coronavirus pandemic caused several delays, leading to an eventual indefinite suspension. If it happens, this won't be the first time, BCCI goes abroad to host IPL. In 2009, the tournament was held successfully in South Africa.