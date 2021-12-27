IPL 2022: 3 teams that will target Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav will be one of the veteran players going under the hammer at the IPL 2022 auction. The seamer was part of the Delhi Capitals in the previous edition but didn't play a single game throughout the season.

This may cast doubt on whether his IPL days have drawn to a close, but Yadav's experience and his skills are still enough to merit a place in one of the franchises. He's had stints with Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore before returning to where it all started for the seamer.

Yadav has bagged 119 IPL wickets from 121 games at an average of 30.08 and will still be one of those players franchises will look at when it comes to having seasoned campaigners in the side.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at three franchises that will look to acquire his services.

#1 Umesh Yadav for Delhi again in IPL 2022?

Re-establishing the fact that Yadav didn't play a single game for Delhi Capitals in the IPL in 2021, he just might end up being the one bowler the side will look to bag for a reasonable price and give him a run in the first few games.

Yadav's pattern is that he tapers off mid-stage in the tournament, and the side will look at making the most out of him in the early days of IPL 2022.

#2 Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings were one of the teams that lacked a pace spearhead. This was despite Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh shouldering a major chunk of their load.

With the latter being one of the retentions, Yadav might be one of the players the side will add to beef up their new-look bowling attack ahead of IPL 2022.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad might need a player to fill T Natarajan's shoes and Yadav, with his years of experience, can work better with Dale Steyn in their ranks. The South African speedster worked with Yadav when they were part of the RCB in 2019 and this would mean better chemistry and also see Yadav regain a second lease of life in the marquee tournament.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava