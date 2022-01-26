IPL 2022 Auction: 3 international players who don’t deserve to be in the 2 crore bracket

Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh have registered their base prices at a maximum of INR 2 crore for IPL 2022 mega auction. The big auction day is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Among the 49 cricketers who have registered themselves at the price range, 17 are Indians players while 32 are overseas players. This includes Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Steven Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis among others.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL NEWS : 1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Player Auction



Meanwhile, there are a couple of cricketers who don't deserve to be in the highest bracket. On that note, let's take a look at three cricketers who don't fit in the INR 2 crore budget.

#3 Odean Smith

Windies Cricket @windiescricket runs in just balls!🤯 Absolute carnage in the 2nd ODI from Odean Smith! #WIvIRE #MenInMaroon runs in justballs!🤯 Absolute carnage in the 2nd ODI from Odean Smith! 4️⃣ 6️⃣ runs in just 1️⃣ 9️⃣ balls!🤯 Absolute carnage in the 2nd ODI from Odean Smith!🔥 #WIvIRE #MenInMaroon https://t.co/dR4rl0FjZU

The 25-year-old all-rounder from West Indies has entered the IPL 2022 auction pool in the INR 2 crore bracket.

Odean made his first impression felt in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He has represented the Maroons in three one-dayers and seven T20I matches. He has had decent returns but is yet to make people sit and recognize his talent in the international arena.

He is tipped as the future of West Indies cricket. But Odean is unlikely to bag a deal in the IPL at a high base price, considering he is still an unknown property.

It will be a surprise if he attracts any bid in the mega auction.

#2 Marchant de Lange

Marchant de Lange has earlier played in the IPL (Credit: Getty Images)

Bowling express pace from short run-ups and high-arm action, Marchant de Lange soon made a name for himself. His international career with South Africa didn't last and he called it quits in 2017. But the South African-born cricketer is a regular name in England's domestic tournaments.

He is a globetrotter playing T20 leagues all across the globe. He has also plied his trade in the IPL, having represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

However, with age catching up, de Lange has been a shadow of his past and the pace has also gone down significantly. Thus, the INR 2 crore bracket seems unjustified for this fast bowler and is likely to go unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

#1 Craig Overton

Craig Overton (Credit: Getty Images)

The English all-rounder has registered himself in the INR 2 crore bracket for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. The 27-year-old cricketer from Somerset is unlikely to attract any bidders considering his T20 record so far.

Overton is yet to make his international debut in the shortest format. However, he has featured in 63 T20 matches, picking up 58 wickets at an economy of 8.90, which is quite high as per IPL standards.

He also averages a mere 16.90 and a strike rate of 119.70 with the bat. Considering his record, Overton doesn't deserve to be on the high bracket list of IPL 2022 auction pool that boast some of the best in the business.

Edited by Aditya Singh