IPL 2022 auction: 3 West Indian players who could make their debut in IPL 2022

Players from the West Indies have been an integral part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception. They have tasted considerable success in the competition, and have been match-winners on their day.

The likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are a few West Indian players who have lit up the IPL with their heroics. The Caribbean flair is very much a part of the league, and fans love to watch them in action.

West Indies are the only team to win the ICC T20 World Cup twice (2012 and 2016). IPL 2022 could see a few new players from the Caribbean could make their debut. On that note, here is a look at three such players:

#1 Odean Smith

Odean Smith is a handy batter in the lower middle order.

The 25-year-old all-rounder from the Caribbean has made a name for himself in international cricket with his clean striking in the lower middle order.

In four T20I innings to date, Odeon Smith has a strike rate of 163.33. In the recently concluded ODI series against Ireland, he scored 84 runs at an average of 42 and an astonishing strike rate of 227.03. He is capable of changing the course of games in a short period, and is a match-winner on his day.

He is primarily a fast-bowler, but has tasted more success with the bat than the ball in T20Is. He averages 32.67 in seven games in the format, and is yet to make a mark with the ball.

Smith has registered himself in the Rs 2 crore bracket in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Although he lacks experience on the international stage, his ability to score quick runs could earn him a hefty contract at the auction.

#2 Romario Shephard

Romario Shephard is a destructive all-rounder in T20s.

Romario Shephard is another young West Indies all-rounder who is making a name for himself in international cricket.

Shephard is a bowling all-rounder who first emerged in the last year's Caribbean Premier League. He picked up 18 wickets in nine games at an impressive average of 14.11, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

He is also a clean striker of the ball and a useful batter lower down the order. Shephard had an impressive strike rate of 165.15 in eight CPL innings, with a highest score of 72*.

In 11 T20Is to date, he averages 100 with the bat in three innings, and has an astounding strike rate of 158.73. With the ball, he has picked up eight wickets at an average of 36.12.

Shephard could be one of the top picks at the IPL mega auction, considering his success in a short career in international cricket.

#3 Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has proved his worth in T20s.

Akeal Hosein has been a handy all-rounder for the West Indies T20I team in the last year. He usually opens the bowling in the power play overs ,and has been effective with the ball.

His economy rate of 6.59 in 15 T20I games speaks a lot about his prowess. The left-arm orthodox spinner has nine T20I wickets at an average of 30.

With the bat, he is a clean striker. He has a strike rate of 155.56 in seven T20I innings, and has an average of 56. He showed his ability with the bat in the second T20I against England, when he scored an unbeaten 44 off only 16 deliveries to almost get his side home. West Indies lost the game by a solitary run despite Hosein's heroics, though.

Hosein is an asset with both bat and the ball, and could be on the radar of quite a few teams in the IPL mega auction.

